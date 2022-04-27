From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, April 26, arrested thirty suspected internet fraudsters in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The suspects, comprising of twenty-eight males and two females were arrested at different locations in Ado-Ekiti based on credible intelligence obtained by the Command.

They are Godspower Falodun, Omoniyi Pelumi, Victor Damilola, Akerele Olugbenga, Oluwatosin Alade, Abayomi Aderinwa, Ologunsoro Ayodeji, Olakunle Bidemi, Emmanuel Olukayode, Ojo Tobi, Ayeni Kayode, Ezekiel Ayomide, Tunde Lukman, Onikoyi Tobi, Busayo Obadu, Abiodun Taofeek, Ajayi Opeyemi and Ebenezer Ayodeji.

Others are Akinola Paul, Jacob Wisdom, Akinrinmola Olumide, Lawrence Abimbola, Tope Abejide, Busuyi Ajewole, Seyi Ajewole, Sunday Pelumi, Sunday Pelumi, Fapohunda Paul and Aguh Henry, while Omowumi Victoria and Peace Beloved were the only females amongst the suspects.

Items including six exotic cars worth millions of naira, forty-seven different brands of phones and sixteen laptops were recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest.

In a related development, operatives of the Command also arrested four persons suspected to have been involved in similar offences over the weekend in Ilorin.

The Suspects: Oyewole Moruf Damilare, Abdul-salam Quzeem, Mohammed Bello and Olusanya Idowu Lukman were arrested in Agric Estate, Sango area of Ilorin following a tip-off on their alleged unwholesome activities.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest included expensive phones, different brands of laptops and a car.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.