WOLE BALOGUN, AdoEkiti

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday arrested 30 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were apprehended at different locations in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during an early- morning raid carried out by operatives of the anti-graft agency.

The operation was sequel to a deluge of intelligence reports available to the commission on their alleged fraudulent activities.

According to the reports, many people have fallen victim to the tricks of the suspects, who exploit their internet savvy to commit crime.

Their ages ranging between the ages of 18 and 27 years, 11 of the suspects claimed to be undergraduates, while others said they were self-employed in various vocations.

Items recovered from them included eight exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and several documents suspected to contain information used to access their victims’ bank accounts.

The suspects are already providing useful information to aid further investigations and might be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.