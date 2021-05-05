From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday, May 4, arrested 30 internet fraud suspects, also known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’, in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The suspects include: Adigun Oladapo, Olamilekan Ogunsola, Fuad Abidemi, Haastrup Samuel, Olamide Adeyemi, Akinola Abideen, Ebenezer Haastrup, Kehinde Adeyemi, Quadri Kareem, Abubakar Abdulbashit, Damilola Akinola, Ola-Oluwa Samuel, David Oyewole, Mojereola Toheeb, Isaac Chikezie, Joshua Chiekezie, Abdulsalam Opeyemi and Abawonjo Abdulazeez.

Others are: Ganiyu Olanrewaju, Adeleke Ibrahim, Taiwo Ganiyu, Oke Gideon, Olakunle Adebisi, Ajani Samuel, Joshua Ogizien, Sodiq Olasupo, Olamilekan Mubarak, Adeniyi Olashile, Rotimi Adeyemi and Rasaq Olanrewaju.

The suspects, who are mostly students, were arrested at various locations in Ilorin following actionable intelligence received on their activities.

Items recovered from them include ten luxury cars, mobile phones, laptops, charms and several incriminating documents

The suspects are currently being screened to establish their criminal culpability and will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded, the EFCC said.