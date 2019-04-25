The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 32 people suspected to be internet fraudsters, popularly known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys.’

The suspects were arrested by operatives of Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft agency on Thursday in Ogun State.

According to a statement issued by the Ibadan zonal office of the commission, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan, the suspects were aged between 15 and 39 years.

The EFCC explained that the suspects were arrested at Liberty Estate, Laderin area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during an early-morning sting operation carried out by men of the commission.

The timing of the sting operation, the commission said, took the suspects by surprise when the EFCC operatives storm one of their purported notorious havens in the city.

“Fourteen of them claimed to be undergraduates, while 18 others said they were self-employed in various vocations.

“The arrest was a sequel to a petition detailing their alleged fraudulent activities, including internet fraud through which they obtain money from unsuspecting victims.

“Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones, several documents containing false pretences and fetish objects.”

The commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade, said “the suspects are already helping the operatives with useful information. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”