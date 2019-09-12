The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five persons over alleged cases of internet fraud and other fraud-related offences.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity of the Commission, disclosed this to newsmen in Ilorin on Thursday.

Uwujaren said the suspects are: Stephen Odanye, Abolarin Kayode, Babatunde Muhammad, Adepoju Tomiwa and Akinbamidele Femi.

He said that the suspects were arrested at different locations within Ilorin metropolis following intelligence reports gathered by the Commission.

“It was discovered that the suspects used their phones and laptop computers to communicate with their victims who are majorly foreigners,” Uwujaren said in a statement.

He said that investigations by operatives of the Commission revealed that the suspects had several foreign currencies deposited into their accounts by their victims.

“Items recovered from the suspects include: phones, cars, documents containing false information among others

“The suspects will soon be charged to court,” he said. (NAN)