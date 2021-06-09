From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, in Ibadan, yesterday.

He stated that the suspects were arrested last week Friday, at Alaro Sango, Agbaje, Ijokoro, and Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan, based on intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The statement noted that 34 among the suspects have already been indicted by investigation.

Some items used in perpetrating the crime, he said, were recovered from them.

The suspects, he said, would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.