LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, has arrested six persons in connection with their alleged involvements in the offence bordering on Internet fraud and other fraud-related offences.

The suspects are: Atanda Femi Benjamin, Atoyebi Samson, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon, Amoo Saheed, Lawal Opeyemi Mubarak and Sadiku Muniru Dolapo. They were arrested in the early hours of Thursday near Kwara State House of Assembly, Ilorin, based on intelligence reports over their involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects have confessed to the crime while being interrogated by the operatives of the Commission. Items recovered from them include: three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones among others. They will soon be charged to court.

Oyetola bags JABU’s honorary doctorate degree, seeks private sector inputs for rapid economic growth Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said that for the economy of Nigeria to grow, experts in the private sector must support their counterparts’ efforts in the public sector.

He made this known during the conferment of honorary doctorate degree in Public Administration on him at the 10th convocation ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Oriade Local Government Area of the state. He noted that the public service could only get stronger and become more efficient when people who have made their marks in the private sector support efforts of the government through efficient deployment of innovation and creativity for strategic development.

He maintained that with such support, the system will consequently expunge bureaucracy and other excruciating tendencies that paralyse it, saying that would help to place the economy on the right track. He said the Nigerian public service is populated by some of the best brains, but it requires a push at critical levels to deliver optimally on its mandate.