From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 74 suspected internet fraudsters.

Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, disclosed that the suspects were nabbed in the early hours of last Thursday, at various locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Uwujaren stated that 48 of the suspects had incriminating items in their possession. The suspects were: Promise Sunday, Ukala Goldman, Isaac Golden, Peter Ikechukwu, Bankole Olamide, John Chiemela, Thomas Martins, Dr Victor, Emmanuel Owuma, Emmanuel Sekun, Philip Abaku, Emmanuel Egwuanumku and Thompson Charles Lekia.

Others included: Ken Anelele Marvel, Kelechi Prince, Ugochukwu Ukaigwe, Ake John, Victor Madu, Moses Jubril Akrah, Jonathan Jeffery, Noble Lot, Success Umukoro, Precious Michael and Christabel Enoch.Also, Desmond Ogu, Louis Abbas, Donaldson Ugbo, Kelvin Dickson, Henry Messiah, Godwin Egwelike, Timinepre Esuku, Mathew Kelvin, Alfred Friday, Nyderson Mufisa Nwogu, Boyle Edward, Ifeanyi Elum and Richard Welle Chikodi were among the suspected internet fraudsters. The rest were: Ogu Raymond, Tamunoturoko Briggs, Kennedy Patrick, Shadrach Saviour, King Nwonuma, Chisom Umah, Joseph Effiong, Kelvin Ifeanyi, Birabil Lessi Junior Goodness, George Nnamdi and Doro Precious. The EFCC’s spokesman said that the items recovered from the suspects included five exotic cars, different brands of phones, laptops, ATM cards, among others. He, however, added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.