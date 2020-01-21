Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office has arrested 89 suspected internet fraudsters in a popular Club located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Acting Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Tony Orilade, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, yesterday ,said the late night operation was carried out by the anti-graft agency after series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities in the nightclub.

Orilade alleged that the intelligence gathered prior to the raid revealed that the club was purportedly notorious for harbouring suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid, according to him, also led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, sophisticated phones and other items.

Orilade stated that the 89 suspects have been undergoing further interrogation at the EFCC facility in Ibadan.