Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Eighty-nine suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, at popular nightclub Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Acting Head, EFCC Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, in a statement made available to reporters in Ibadan on Monday, said the late-night operation was carried out by the anti-graft agency after a series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities in the nightclub.

Orilade alleged that the intelligence gathered prior to the raid revealed that the club was purportedly notorious for harbouring suspected internet fraudsters.

The raid, according to him, also led to the confiscation of scores of vehicles, laptops, phones and other items.

Orilade stated that the 89 suspects have been undergoing further interrogation at the EFCC facility in Ibadan.