The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on yesterday, arrested nine suspected Internet fraudsters at two different locations within the Abuja metropolis. The suspects are, namely: Daniel Archibong, David Ikechukwu, Alex James and Williams Vincent.

Others are: Sanni Lucas, Ichado Victor O, Ubah Henry, Anifowoshe Femi and Akinseye Dipo. They were rounded off in the early hours of yesterday. The suspects, who are between the ages of 21 and 25, include some graduates, students of Oduduwa University, Osun State, and National Youth Service Corps member.

Their arrest was sequel to intelligence reports received by the cybercrime section of the EFCC. Some of the suspects owned up to their crimes during interrogation, which included: Identity theft, romance scam and online bitcoin trading scam, among others.

Information gathered from the suspects shows that they prowl social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, from where they dupe unsuspecting Nigerians and overseas victims. Items recovered from them include Toyota Venza, Lexus and Mercedes Benz cars, mobile phones and laptops.

One of the suspects admitted that the vehicles were proceeds of the cybercrime. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.