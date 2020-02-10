LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Ilorin zone has arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian, Festus Akinyemi Abiona, who was alle3gedly indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations of the United States over his alleged involvement in internet fraud.

Abiona was said to have been on the wanted list of the commission for more than eight months over the alleged fraud case before luck out ran against him and was finally arrested in his hideout.

The anti-graft body was able to fish him out last week Wednesday, February 6, 2020, in his beautifully- built duplex in Arepo Ogun State despite the fact that he had refused to step out of his house since he got wind of the EFCC/FBI case in the past five months because of fear of being arrested but as the slogan of the EFCC goes ‘wherever you are, EFCC will get you.’

In the petition dated 10th of July 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigations alleged that the suspect was involved in business email comprises (BEC) and other computer-enabled fraud.

The petition stated further that “in May 2016, the FBI received information that an actor or actors bypassed online security to steal money from retirement accounts held by an insurance company for public workers in the United States, which resulted in the loss of approximately $2,500, 000.

Investigation into the case by the commission revealed that the person behind the business email compromise is Festus Akinyemi Abiona and his syndicate members. Millions of naira have been traced to his bank accounts and some of the emails used in perpetrating the fraud have been taken over from the suspect.

The petition explained further that “the accounts contained numerous communications between Abiona and other criminals co-conspirators seeking to commit business email compromise (BEC), Tax Refund Fraud, and other computer-enabled fraud.”

It was gathered that the suspect on sighting the operatives of the EFCC flushed all his sim cards into the toilet and destroyed all his Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) in order to destroy evidence

Even though the suspect has refused to make statements since his arrest, the anti-graft body was said to be making efforts to arraign him in court.