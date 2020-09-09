Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested two pairs of four siblings, suspected to be internet fraudsters.

Head, Media and Publicity of the agency, Dele Oyewale, gave their names as Ayoola Timilehin, and Olusola Timilehin, as well as Oladayo Fayemi, and Tolulope Fayemi. They are all between 20 and 30 years age range.

He also gave the names of three other suspects on the same offence as Temitope Kumuyi, Babatunde Oyelakin and Olanrewaju Ibrahim, adding that they were all arrested at their hideout on Wednesdayat Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oyewale stated further that the seven suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.

According to him, items recovered from them include: four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.

Oyewale said they would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.