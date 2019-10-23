Chinelo Obogo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Ismaila Mustapha, aka Mompha, a self-acclaimed bureau de change operator, and social media celebrity, for alleged involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

The commission disclosed this on its official handle @officialEFCC, saying wristwatches valued at N20million were recovered from him during the arrest.

The EFCC said: “Investigations have revealed that Ismaila is only using the BDC business, he jointly owned with his siblings, as a decoy to launder his proceeds of crime.

“However, the suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted to be reasonably involved in the first two cases he was alleged to be involved.

“At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over twenty million naira (N20, 000, 000: 00) were recovered from him.”

Mustafa whose flamboyant lifestyle has made him a darling of Instagram users reportedly fled his base in Dubai to evade arrest from the International Criminal Police Organisation, INTERPOL, over fraud related crimes before he was captured in Nigeria.

On his verified Instagram handle, he described himself as “CEO Mompha Bureau De Change Citizen of The Sky.” He is popularly known as one of Nigeria’s wealthiest socialites on social media, using Instagram to post pictures of his family’s wealth.

In some of his most recent posts on his verified Instagram page, Mustapha featured a yellow Ferrari and a 2020 Rolls Royce Wraith Eagle VIII he claimed to have purchased for N180 million.

He also claimed to be the first African to own the Rolls Royce and it was only one out of 50 exotic vehicles he owned across the world.