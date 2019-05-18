The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benin Zonal Office, on Tuesday arrested four officials of Port Health Service of the Federal Ministry of Health, Benin City, the Edo State capital over e-yellow fever travel card racketeering.

They were arrested in a sting operation, sequel to a petition in which the petitioner alleged that her aged mother who was to travel to Europe visited the Benin Office of Port Health Service to procure the e-yellow fever travel card, but rather than lead her through the proper procedure, she was convinced to pay N10, 000 to obtain the card instantly.

However, trouble began at the time of boarding her flight at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, when it was discovered that her e-yellow card did not have the Remita Retrieval Receipt Reference Identity. She was subsequently compelled to get a proper one at the airport with the sum of N2, 000.

Based on the petition, the Benin Zonal Office of the EFCC sent two operatives to Port Health Service office in Benin, who pretended to genuinely request for e-yellow fever card. Unaware that they were EFCC operatives, the Port Health Service staff requested for N7, 000 as payment for each card. On payment of the amount, the EFCC operatives were issued with the cards instantly. The e-yellow fever travel card is officially N2, 000.