The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested immediate past governor of Kwara, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, for questioning.

The spokesperson for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed this yesterday.

Uwujaren gave no further information on reasons for the invitation.

Ahmed had governed the state between 2011 and 2019

But in December 2020, the EFCC invited him to clarify specific transactions and decisions he took while in office.

This is the second time the former governor will be invited by the commission since he left office.

It was learnt that the former governor arrived the EFCC headquarters at Jabi, Abuja, at about 10a.m in response to an invitation by the EFCC.

It was learnt that his arrest had to do with alleged N9billion diverted from the coffers of Kwara state government during his tenure as governor between 2011 and 2019. In January, the commission arraigned Commissioner for Finance under Ahmed’s administration on charges of N411million money laundering.

The EFCC alleged the ex-commissioner, Ademola Banu, committed the crime in 2018 by conspiring with others to launder the allaged amount belonging to Kwara State government.