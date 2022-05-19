Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended erstwhile Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Nsima Ekere for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.

The anti-graft Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren confirmed said he was arrested in Lagos.

Nsima, 56, was the agency’s managing director between 2016 and 2018.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress Governorship Candidate for Akwa Ibom State for the 2019 election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also lost the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary election to Governor Emmanuel Udom in 2015.

A native of Ikot Oboroenyin, Edemaya Clan Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1986.