The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arrested former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari , moments after he won the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Zamfara West senatorial election in next year’s election.

Yari’s arrest is said to be in connection with the anti-graft agency’s ongoing investigation of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris.

The AGF has been in the EFCC custody since May 16 over allegations of corruption to the tune of N80 billion. He is alleged to have conspired with others, including former governor Yari, to steal public funds which, by his role, he was meant to safeguard. Sources claimed that Mr Idris and Mr Yari were involved in suspicious transactions to the tune of about N20 billion.

Last year, Yari was repeatedly held and questioned by the EFCC over allegations of money laundering involving billions of naira belonging to Zamfara state kept in a bank.

