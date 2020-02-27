The Kano State zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has arrested the former speaker and now minority leader of the Kano State House of Assembly, Isiyaku Ali Danja, over alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of fund meant for constituency projects.

There was petition that funds meant for payment of tax liabilities to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by Kano State Government were allegedly diverted and misappropriated to the tune of over N1, 500,000,000 from the sub-treasury account of the state government.

Several suspicious payments were allegedly traced to some beneficiaries, including some made to Allad Drilling Limited, a company; the suspect is the alleged sole signatory.

Investigation by the EFCC further revealed that the funds were on several occasions, personally withdrawn in cash by the suspect, while he was the only one who could officially state whether jobs were done before any payments could be made.

The EFCC had earlier arrested the commissioner for Special Duties in state, Mukhtar Ishaq, over alleged diversion of funds meant for projects, development and empowerment of the people in Kano Municipal Local Government while he was the chairman. Mukhtar, was arrested following a petition.

The petitioner further alleged that Mukhtar ordered the deduction of N30, 0000 from the account of each council member without justification.

He was also alleged to have converted property of Kofar Nasarawa Primary School, Kano, into shops and sold same at the rate of N10,000,000 per shop and diverted the money to personal use.

Both suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigations.