From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A 31-year-old man identified as Lateef Adeyemi, an employee with a private IT firm in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has been arrested for internet fraud by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office.

The anti-graft agency also nabbed six other suspects identified as Saheed Olatunji, Bandele Olarewaju John, Yusuf Akinkunmi Azeez, Fuja Quoreeb Oluwadamilare, Odueso Oluwole Ezekiel, and Akinade Teslim, for cybercrime offences.

According to thr EFCC, the suspects were arrested at Main Stay Hotel, in the Akala Express area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Wednesday.

The operation followed a series of intelligence reports that linked the suspects with alleged fraudulent activities, ranging from love scams on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretenses and other fraud still being investigated.

Items said to have been recovered from the suspects include a car, phones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

The anti-graft agency stated that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.