LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has arrested a senior official of the Kwara State Ministry of Finance, Mrs Olajumoke Rhoda Oyawoye for allegedly defrauding many job seekers under the guise of helping them to get jobs in both Federal and state establishments.

Oyawoye, a Level-14 officer with the Kwara State Ministry of Finance allegedly, received various sums amounting to about N3m from her victims who were seeking jobs, and issued them fake offers of appointments.

Trouble started for the officer when two separate petitioners approached the Ilorin zonal office of the anti-graft body, alleging that Mrs Oyawoye claimed she had being helping people to secure employment in Federal parastatals and State Civil Service.

According to the petitioner, “I met her on the 27th April 2018 in my church in Offa; she informed me and other church members that she used to help people get employment at the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal Government parastatals. She told me that the money for the state employments was N250,000 per slot while for Federal Government parastatals she charged N350,00.”

He stated further “I met her again in Ilorin; I informed her that my children and other church members were interested in both the state and federal appointments which included the Nigerian Immigration Service of which I gave her three names of interested applicants. I gave her the sum of N2m and she promised that the applicants had already been employed.”

On September 2018, I discovered that all that she said was false and the people she collected money from through me were pestering me to return their money but she kept giving serious excuses.”

Items recovered in her house included Curriculum Vitae (CVs) of her victims, offer letters of appointment into both the Kwara State Civil Service Commission and Federal parastatals among others.

It was learnt that the woman would soon be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation into the matter.