Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested a 33-year-old landlord in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Mr. Stanley Awam, suspected to be habouring internet fraudsters.

The anti-graft agency said Stanley and 10 other suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ were picked up at different locations in Ibadan metropolis on Wednesday as a result of purported actionable intelligence on the alleged illegal activities of the suspects.

The operation was said to have been a daunting task for men of the commission that carried out the arrest before they could locate Stanley’s six-flats property tucked inside an isolated environment in Ologuneru, Ibadan.

Nine suspects, including Stanley, were arrested at the premises. Others were Henry Echefu, Usman Mustapha, Adeleke David, Olafuyi Josiah, Shorefire Ayokunmi, Riliwan Ajao, Abulsalam Abubakar and Lukman Salam.

The EFCC operatives also, on Wednesday, arrested two other suspected internet fraudsters – Adeyemo Muktarh and Bashir Mohammed. The duo was respectively picked up at Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of the ancient city.

The commission said further investigations on the suspects were still ongoing, adding that the indicted ones would be charged to court as soon as possible.

Items recovered from the suspects included three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.