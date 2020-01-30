Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested a 33-year-old landlord in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Mr. Awam, suspected to be harbouring internet fraudsters.

The anti-graft agency said that Awam and 10 other suspected fraudsters known in the local parlance as ‘Yahoo Boys’ were picked at different locations in Ibadan metropolis yesterday as a result of purported actionable intelligence on the alleged illegal activities of the suspects.

According to EFCC officials ,the operation was a daunting task for men of the commission that carried out the arrest before they could locate Awam’s house inside an isolated environment in Ologuneru, Ibadan.

Nine suspects, including Awam were arrested at the premises. Others suspects are: Echefu, Mustapha, David, Josiah, Ayokunmi, Riliwan , Abubakar ,and Salam.

The EFCC operatives also, arrested two other suspected internet fraudsters ,Adeyemo and Mohammed. The suspects were picked at Eleyele and Old Bodija areas of the city.

The commission said further investigations on the suspects were still ongoing, adding that the indicted ones would be charged to court as soon as possible.

Items recovered from the suspects included: three exotic cars, laptops, mobile phones and land documents.