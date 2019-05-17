Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a member-elect of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Abdulgafar Ayinla, for alleged involvement in N25 million property scam, forgery and obtaining money under false pretence.

It was gathered that operatives of the Ilorin zonal office of EFCC effected Ayinla’s arrest.

It was gathered Ayinla, who is expected to be sworn-in on May 29, had confessed to the crime and admitted that he used the money to finance his campaign.