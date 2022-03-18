From Fred Itua, Abuja
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested Willie Obiano, immediate-past governor of Anambra State, over alleged embezzlement of funds.
Obiano was reportedly arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, while trying to board a plane to the United States.
Obiano’s arrest is coming, barely few hours after he handed over to Charles Soludo as governor of the southeast state.
Obiano has been in a running battle with EFCC. Last year, the anti-graft agency, issued a notice, baring Obiano from leaving the country, even as governor, despite enjoying immunity.
Unable to effect any arrest, operatives of the Commission were on high alerts at the various exit international airports across the country.
Spokesman of the Commission, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest of Obiano and told Daily Sun that he was in their custody for further investigation and interrogation.
