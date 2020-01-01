Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Senator Shehu Sani following his alleged involvement in extortion, name-dropping and financial crimes.

The boss of ASD Motors, Alhaji Sani Dauda, had allegedly complained against the alleged activities of the senator. He was alleged to have collected $10,000 from ASD Motors on the grounds that he is very close to the EFCC boss.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the last Senate, was subsequently arrested and granted administrative bail while the said $10,000 was recovered from him. He was asked to report but he made himself incommunicado.

The EFCC operators are quizzing him over the allegations of scamming some people and allegedly dropping the name of the EFCC boss before suspects who have cases with the commission.

The senator was said to have told the complainant that he would resolve his case with the EFCC.

He was said to have told the complainant that he discussed with the investigators who claimed that only the EFCC boss could resolve the matter. He added that the senator told him that he is close to Magu and allegedly demanded $20,000 to pass to Magu in order to resolve the issue.

But the complainant stated that he could only provide $10,000 and thereafter proceeded to write a cheque covering the amount. The cheque was allegedly presented to Bureau De Change operator who reportedly gave the $10,000 equivalent to the senator to settle the matter with the EFCC.

He could spend the New Year in EFCC’s custody as the complainant is expected to take up issues with him tomorrow, January 2.