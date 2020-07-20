Romanus Okoye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted regular activities worldwide, the Commission still carries out its statutory responsibilities.

In a statement issued by its Head, Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the Commission informed the general public that normal activities and operations are running smoothly and seamlessly in all its Zonal Offices across the country and its Corporate Headquarters in

Abuja.

Other parts of the statement read: ‘Admittedly, latest developments in the Commission and the subsisting COVID-19 protocols have necessitated a scaling down of activities. However, visitors on invitation by the Commission are, in no way, affected by these.

‘The EFCC is deeply committed to the anti-corruption agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and every Nigerian is enjoined to continue to shun and expose corrupt practices anywhere, anytime. The EFCC is on course and its values remain sound and robust.’