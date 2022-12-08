By Emma Njoku

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it has commenced the auction of a total of 435 cars in Lagos.

The Commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, explained that the cars are “subjects of final forfeiture orders, in line with the EFCC (Establishment) Act 2004; Public Procurement Act 2007 and the Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act 2022.”

He further disclosed that inspection of the cars by members of the public started across the Commands of the Commission on Tuesday, in Lagos, while the auction exercise began yesterday, and continues today.

“The items are available in four locations: 40, Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; 14 Cameron Road, Ikoyi Lagos and CVU Obalende, Ikoyi, Lagos,” the statement further disclosed.

Speaking during the opening ceremony yesterday, Dr. George Ekpungu, Secretary to the Commission and Chairman, EFCC Asset Disposal Committee, ADC, said: “the exercise, which is the first of the planned auction of forfeited properties across EFCC Zonal Commands and EFCC Headquarters, is being carried out in accordance with the (Establishment) Act, 2004, Public Procurement Act, 2007 and Proceeds of Crimes (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022.

“It is being conducted in conjunction with the Bureau of Public Procurement to ensure compliance with all extant laws”.

While welcoming the to the centre, Ekpungu expressed his gratitude to sister agencies, including the Nigerian Army, who were invited to provide adequate security and ensure orderliness.

He also appealed to members of the public present at the auction to listen carefully to the auctioneers and comply with all stipulated guidelines.

The nine auctioneers who were allocated to the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC to dispose of the 435 cars at designated centre on 14 Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos are Rihanna Auction Limited; Kamyus Consult Limited; Areogun Resources Limited; BIS N JEG;Integrated Services Nig.Ltd; Mau & Sons Ltd.; Langar Aghaji & Co.; Fagobe Company Ltd and Musa Kira and Co.

The cars, whose pictures were conspicuously displayed with numbers for public inspection, were allocated to auctioneers based on assessed values and open ballot system. The display was to provide an opportunity for interested bidders to view and indicate interest in any car of their choice.