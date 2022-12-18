From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The South East zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has auctioned various cars, laptops and phones forfeited to the Federal Government.

A large crowd of prospective buyers thronged the Independence Layout office of the anti-graft agency as early as 7am on Friday to purchase the items.

Our correspondent who witnessed the exercise said the bidding process was seamless and was on the highest-bidder basis.

No fewer than nine vehicles, some laptops and phones were auctioned.

Chairman of Trabetech K&J Nigeria Limited, Mr. Jerome Itepu who was the licenced auctioneer described the bidding process as transparent and successful.

Explaining the process, Itepu said: “I was assigned to auction here in EFCC office Enugu; I came here and I’ve done the needful. What I was sent to come and do here and the bidding process were very fine, well conducted with the corporation of the EFCC officials and the security personnel, there was no problem. It was conducted with laughter and everybody was happy.

“Those who got the bids are supposed to pay within 24 hours but as it is, …after the documentation, we have to convey contacts, because you have to generate payment schedule which will give you the opportunity to make payment as the highest bidder. We selected the first and second highest bidders. So, by Monday, we will generate the ‘remita’ for them to go and do the payment.”

An EFCC official who did not want his name in print disclosed that several other vehicles and items littering the premises were not auctioned because the cases were still on, and the agency was yet to secure permanent forfeiture in the courts.