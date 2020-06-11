Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), announced this evening that it has recovered over 300 million naira, 7000 US dollars, one 4-bedroom bungalow, a Filling Station and exotic cars within the last one year.

Besides, the Commission said in the period under review, it recieved 1,246 petitions in which 788 cases where found worthy and approved for investigation, while a total of 132 cases were forwarded to the Nigerian Police for investigation and 125 cases were filled for prosecution.

The Acting Zonal Head of the Commission, A. H. Danmusa disclosed this while briefing the Press in Benin City.

“The Benin Zonal Office which has jurisdiction over Edo, Delta and Ondo States, received a total of 1,246 petitions out of which 788 were found worthy and approved for investigation, a total of 132 cases were forwarded to the Nigerian Police and other sister agencies, as matters raised were not under our jurisdiction.

“We are glad to inform you that within the period under review,a total of 226 cases were filled in cout . And due to our diligent investigation and prosecution, we secured 88 convictions, while the Zone recovered the sum of N303,828,641.00 and 7000 dollars, N274,507,723.00 has been returned and restituted to the victims of the crime”, Danmusa said.

He also disclosed that many exotic cars were recovered from convicted persons, out of which 14 were permanently forfitted and four are forfitted in the interim.

Danmusa, however, advised Nigerians to be careful when calls come from banks telling them of problems in BVN numbers or ATM cards as such may be from fraudsters who want to reap were they have not sow.

