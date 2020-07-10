Godwin Tsa Abuja

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Friday said the President, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has approved the suspension of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami said the president subsequently appointed the EFCC Head of Operations, Mohammed Umar, as the acting chairman.

The statement read in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.”

The suspended EFCC chairman is currently been grilled by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel following allegations raised against him by Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN).