From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested nineteen suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital.

The suspects were smoked out of their hideouts by the eagle-eyed operatives of the EFCC over the weekend following credible intelligence on the fraudulent activities of the fraudsters in the State’s capital city and its environs.

The suspects include a serving corps member in the State, Adamu Shuabu and eighteen others.

They are, Achimugu Nelson Ojonoka, Victor Atsumbe, Akoh Grace Samuel, Usman Abubakar Sadiq, Jacob Emmanuel, Solomon John, Christian Oyakhilome, Adesanya Adeolu Tosin, Uloko George Ojonugwa and Timothy Eleojo Moses.

Others are Negedu Joseph Onuchei, Usman Tenimu, Lukman Musa, Samuel Atadoga, Daniel Atekojo James, Abdulrazaq Iko-ojo Ahnod, Olarewaju John Olumide and Ademola Adegoke Daniel.

Upon arrest, a Lexus car, huge sum of money suspected to be proceeds of illegal activities, different brands of phones, laptops and other incriminating materials were recovered from them.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigations.

