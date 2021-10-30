The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has denied media reports that the commission’s operatives carried out an operation in Justice Mary Odili’s house, in Abuja.

Bawa made the denial on Friday night while featuring on Channels Television, in Abuja.

He stated that the news emanated from some mischief makers, saying, the “judiciary is our biggest partner.

“They are trying to cause problem were there is no problem. The report is coming from some mischief makers.

“I am currently having a meeting in the office, when a call was put to the Director of Operations on the operation taking place. If there is anything as such, it did not come from the EFCC, ” Bawa said.

On the dangers of illicit financial flows into the Nigeria economy, the EFCC boss said: “it is a huge problem when you have illegitimate funds finding their way into our economy.

“It stops all economic competition and planning towards achieving economic growth of the nation. It is really alarming, that’s why we are worried about it.

“We are working with other stakeholders to ensure that what needs to be done, is done to curtail the problem, ” he said.

Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Commission, in a statement had earlier denied that its operatives carried out the operation in Justice Odili’s Home in Maitama, Abuja. (NAN)