Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been commended for arraigning Bauchi State governor-elect, Bala Mohammad before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bauchi Civil Society Organization Network (BCSON), which submitted a letter of appreciation at the Commission headquarters and made available to Daily Sun, yesterday, urged the body not to allow itself to be intimated.

Mohammed, who is to be sworn in as governor on May 29, 2019, is standing trial for allegedly receiving a house located at Asokoro in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and taking part in other financial malfeasance.

BCSON’s Coordinator, Comrade Hussein Mohammed, further appealed to the Anti-graft body to fast-track the process claiming that “Mohammed is gradually itching closer to robing himself with the cloak of immunity in order to escape from justice.”

According to him, “we also note with appreciation, the refusal of the EFCC to pander to some sponsored fabrications to suspend the multi-billion-naira corruption trial of Bala Mohammed, on the puerile ground that he is now a governor-elect. Immunity from criminal prosecution cannot be extended to a governor-elect.

“We make bold to say that your commission is obligated to making this a test case by ensuring a day to day trial in line with the administration of criminal justice act and also make it a water-shed prosecution before May 29, 2019, to serve as a deterrent to corrupt politicians that before immunity comes justice.

“You will recall that since Alhaji Bala Mohammed was suspected by your commission to have received bribes and committed economic crimes involving up to N1.6 trillion in questionable land allocations, he has been doing everything to hide from prosecution.

“Therefore, your commission cannot afford to allow this egregious crime to go unpunished.

“We, therefore, submit this appreciation letter to encourage you and also inform you that you have the support of the people of Bauchi in fighting economic crimes.”