From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has condemned attack on its operatives in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The anti-graft agency in a statement received in Port Harcourt, from the Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, alleged that operatives of the Port Harcourt zonal command were attacked last Tuesday, by youths who prevented EFCC from arresting one Sim Fubara (governorship candidate of one of the political parties in the state).

According to the statement, the suspect, who is under the watch-list of the Commission, were was prevented from being arrested by thugs who breached the security of the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State.

The commission claimed that armed thugs assaulted operatives of its operatives, who demonstrated commendable restraint under extreme provocation.

It noted that the thugs attempted the stop justice, warning that EFCC’s civility should not be abused.

“The commission condemns the blatant attempt to obstruct justice, warning that its civility should not be taken for granted.”

