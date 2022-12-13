From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Makurdi office, has debunked report making the rounds on social media that sacks of old naira notes were found in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

It was gathered that a trending video shows rice-like bags perceived to be containing old naira notes and purportedly found at Wadata market, Makurdi, on Tuesday.

But in a swift reaction, an official of the commission who didn’t want to be named confirmed the office got information of sacks of old naira notes discovery and deployed it’s men to the place.

He said on reaching there, they discovered that it was rather condemned notes from Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is true we heard information of old naira notes then we went to court to obtain search warrant. On getting there, we found those condemned naira notes.

“The owner of the old naira notes said he bought them from Central Bank of Nigeria, the old notes have been cut into pieces and squeezed, it is not money at all.

“I will send the pictures of the contents in the sacks that was discovered to you to see,” the official.”