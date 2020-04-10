The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has raised the alarm over the recent allegation against the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu by the United States, US Senate’s Chairman, Committee on Finance, Charles E. Grassley on looted funds.

The Commission reiterated that it is at the forefront of the transparent management of recovered funds and would not be dragged into any controversy over an allegation that has no fact or any iota of proof.

The 86-year-old US Republican Senator had in a letter dated April 1, 2020, and addressed to the Chief Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section of the US Department of Justice, Deborah Connor accused Magu of “detaining individuals who have spoken against the Buhari government”.

But in its response, signed by Tony Orilade, its Acting Head, Media and Publicity, the Commission which regretted that “the allegation clearly has no bearing with the operations of the EFCC nor address the painstaking efforts of Magu in tackling the menace of corruption, without fear or favour” reminded the Committee that the Commission is involved in the processes of repatriating the looted $300 million by the former Head of State, the late Gen Sani Abacha and should be aware of the tripartite agreement involving Nigeria, the United States and Island of Jersey.

It added that as an anti-graft agency, the Commission has credible records of managing recovered funds and assets and, expressed its disappointment that a ranking US Senator, in a desperate bid to frustrate the repatriation of the funds, could choose to embrace the well-worn antics of some unscrupulous elements in the country, who were intent on blackmailing the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Even the harshest detractors of Mr. Magu know and always acknowledge his firm and bold handling of the anti-corruption fight which continues to earn him accolades within and outside Nigeria,” the statement noted. “Only recently, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, gave an Award of Excellence to Mr. Magu for his unique role in a joint field operation codenamed, “Operation Rewired.” The operation yielded great results internationally in tackling the menace of cyber-crime.”