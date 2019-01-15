Iheanacho Nwosu, Godwin Tsav , Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed reports that it has arrested the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, as untrue.

It said that it neither invited the CJN nor went to his residence, urging the public to discountenance the reports.

The commission, in a statement signed by its acting head, media and publicity, Tony Orilade, accused former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Yinka Odumakin of spreading falsehood .

It said: “the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to the falsehood, which has been spreading on the social media, that the EFCC has arrested the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen. This is not only a figment of the imagination of the purveyor of the fake news, but an evil machination by the creator and carriers of the news aimed at creating anarchy in the country.

“For the record, the EFCC never went to the house of the CJN for arrest neither was invitation extended to him.”

The body stressed that, “Several calls and short messages received all point to the fact that the brains behind the fake news had one thing in mind, to act as agents of destabilisation. We would not give in to their plots.

“One of the architects of the fake news, Femi Fani-Kayode, was quoted as saying, ‘Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari, call off your dogs before it is too late! This is a democracy and not a gestapo state! In the name of God, let this madness stop.’ Another arrowhead of the fake news, Yinka Odumakin, shared a non-existent video, which has gone viral.

“We want to assure Nigerians that, while we would fight corruption in line with the mandate setting up the commission, agents of darkness, in the likes of Femi Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and his cohorts, would never be able to manipulate the people against the commission.

“We also want to assure Fani-Kayode, Yinka Odumakin and other purveyors of the evil news to be ready to defend their actions in the court of law as the EFCC will file libel suit against them without further delay.

In his reaction, Onnoghen has also debunked the report, saying that his house was not raided by the EFCC.

Onnoghen, who spoke through his senior special adviser on media, Mr. Awassam Bassey, described the news as as false.