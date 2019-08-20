Juliana Taiawo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied raiding the residence of the immidiate past governor of Lagos State Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, saying the news of a raid as false.

In a release signed the Commission’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, the Commission asked members of the public to see the news as false.

The press statement reads:

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has since early hours of today, been inundated with calls that operatives of the commission raided the residence of the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors is under investigation, since it no longer constitutionally enjoys immunity against prosecution.

“The commission hereby states with high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.

“Whatever the commission is presently doing with regard to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law.

“We wish to inform the social media to be circumspect in the reportage of any news with regard to investigation activities of the commission.

“As a tradition, the commission does not carry out investigation on the pages of the newspapers or through the media. Our operations are always covert until at a time when we file charges in court.

“Therefore, the attempt to cast the commission in a bad light is unacceptable as the EFCC will never engage in illegal act. We remain committed to the war against corruption.”