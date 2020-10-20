Romanus Okoye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has disclaimed a lawyer, Dominic Akpan, who claimed to have resigned from the employment of the Commission to join the #EndSARS protest.

The commission in a statement signed by Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, stated that Akpan was not its staff but merely served as a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission from November 2019 to October 16, 2020 and had completed his service.

EFCC described Akpan’s claim as a stunt which is nothing but crass opportunism and seeking to achieve his selfish objectives riding on the crest of the popular protests by the youth, clamouring for institutional reform in Nigeria.

According to the commission, Akpan cited undisclosed ‘ugly experiences’ he had within the Commission for his action. “The EFCC therefore urges members of the public to disregard the report, in addition to the one which also claims that the Commission’s website had been hacked. Though there were attempts, over the weekend, to compromise the website by some cyber criminals the attacks were successfully repelled.”