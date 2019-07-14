Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed reports that it is sitting on a petition on alleged N100bn scam by Alpha Beta.

It admitted that it received the petition but explained that the petitioner did not substantiate his claims. Reacting to a newspaper report, EFCC in a statement by its Acting Head of Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade said it does not work on allegations that are not backed by facts even as it assured that it is still investigating claims contained in the petition. The commission insisted that preliminary investigation has shown that the petitioner did not substantiate the allegation contained in his petition.

It said “For the records, the Alpha Beta investigation is ongoing and we have nothing to hide over the matter. If the petitioner has any further proof with regards to the petition, our doors are wide open.” It explained further that “As a tradition, we do not deal on hearsay; we act on facts and raw data. The Commission will not allow anybody to drag its name and reputation into the mud for ill-motive reasons.

“It is erroneous for the newspaper to claim that the Commission did not do anything in respect to the petition for one year. As we continue our investigation, we urge the media to be circumspect, fair and balance in their reportage.”