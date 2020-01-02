Former Governor of Ekiti State Peter Ayodele Fayose, has been exposed in a video and picture shared by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) showing how he has been having a good time with wine, women and music abroad after a court handling his trial granted him leave to travel for medical treatment.

While releasing the video and picture, the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu stated: “Former Governor Ayo Fayose currently undergoing his medical treatment abroad. The Court that granted him bail on Medical ground should take note.”

But Fayose in a response he shared on Twitter said he had every right to enjoy the holiday season like everyone else because he only travelled for medical checkup and not on admission in the hospital.

The former governor wrote: ” These “hailers” when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying and sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer. Happy New Year.”