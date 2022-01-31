From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Barely a few hours after declaring his presidential ambition for the 2023 presidential election, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed N2.9 billion fraud charges against former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

In the 17-count charge filed before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court, Okorocha was charged alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolidated Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

They were in the charge alleged to have conspired to steal N2.9 billion public funds between October 2014 and February 2016.

However, the case has not been assigned to a Judge for hearing.

Before the court action, the former Imo governor and the anti-graft agency have been in a running battle over alleged corrupt practices while in office as the chief executive of the state.

He was subsequently arrested and grilled by the Commission in connection with some properties that were traced to the senator after tracing some properties to him, including residential estates.

The incident later led to the sealing of some of his property and investments including residential estates, schools specifically Rochas Foundation College, Owerri, East High Primary and Secondary school, Owerri which belonged to Okorocha’s first daughter, Uloma Nwosu, and All-In Supermarket, Owerri, Imo State.