From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), late Thursday night, released a popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The Anambra-born business tycoon has been in EFCC detention since Monday.

According to spokesman of EFCC, Cubana was granted an administrative bail by the anti-graft agency, but its expected to report regularly until investigations are concluded.

Though Uwujaren couldn’t confirm, sources told Daily Sun that the socialite’s international passport may have been confiscated, pending when he will be charged to court.

