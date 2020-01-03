The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has obtained a court order to detain the former senator Shehu Sani, for 14 days to allow thorough investigation of his alleged involvement in name dropping and extortion.

The development followed fresh allegations levelled against the ex-lawmaker by the complainant, Alhaji Sani Dauda.

Shehu Sani was arrested on New Year ‘s Eve by the EFCC operatives in Abuja for allegedly extorting $10,000 from Dauda, the Chairman of ASD Motors.

Details shortly…