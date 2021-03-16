From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Worried by the roles banks are playing in keeping funds acquired illegitimately, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has given bankers till June 2021 to declare their assets in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act.

Chairman of EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, made this disclosure after a meeting with President Muhammed Buhari, where they reviewed the things the commission has done so far towards eradication of financial crimes in Nigeria. Bawa, said he is working towards a new EFCC that would be different in terms of the way it investigates, prosecutes and the way it would generally be executing its mandate.

Speaking on his assurance to Nigerians, the EFCC boss said, “going forward, we are going to do our best to ensure that this country is free of financial crimes. Let me just put this, we understood that at the tail end of every financial crime, is for the criminal to have access to the funds that he or she have illegitimately gotten, and we’re worried about the roles of financial institutions. And we have discussed, but we hope that all financial institutions, particularly the bankers, will declare their assets as provided for by the law, in accordance with the Bank, Employees Declaration of Asset Act. And that the EFCC, come the 1st of June 2021, will be demanding for this asset declaration forms, filled by the bankers so that the line that we have drawn from the 1st of June is really complied with by bankers in particular.”

On why the EFCC was in hot chase of cyber criminals, Bawa said their activities were chasing investors, giving the country bad name and bad image.

He said: “Well, the issue of cybercrime is a huge problem for this country. In the last one month, we have arrested about 300 cyber criminals across the country and it was reported in the media. It is something that I am particularly worried about. As a young man, I am appealing to all young Nigerians to desist from these cybercrime activities. It is bringing bad image to our country, it is giving bad name to our country, it is also chasing away a lot of foreign investment that we need. And I call on all parents, guardians, and, of course, elders in the community, in the society to talk to these young people to desist from these crimes.

“These are crimes that they commit online. And of course, there is nothing like patting your back to say go and sin no more. Our laws does not provide for that. It is a crime and as we say in EFCC, EFCC will get you anywhere, anytime.”