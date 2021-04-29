From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, grilled former comptroller-general of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Mr. Peter Ekpendu over alleged involvement in procurement fraud and diversion of public funds.

EFCC sources said the former prisons boss arrived the headquarters of the Commission at about 10 am yesterday.

Spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed Ekpendu’s invitation and interrogation.

Daily Sun learnt that four companies belonging to Ekpendu were allegedly linked to suspicious payments over contracts executed for the Correctional Service.

“It is unclear when the contracts were executed and payments made. Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Act forbid public office holders from running private businesses while in office,” the source said.

Ekpendu was appointed by former president Goodluck Jonathan on December 5, 2014.

He retired and stepped down from the position on May 17, 2016, about a year after President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office.