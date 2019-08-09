The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, handed over a 13-bedroom one-storey building and a basement recovered from the late Air Marshal, Alex Badeh, to the management of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

This was disclosed In a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Tony Orilade.

The building located at No 6, Ogun River Street, Maitama, Abuja, was handed over by the EFCC Director of Operations, Muhammed Umar, who represented the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The commission boss, Ibrahim Magu, congratulated the NEDC, urging the agency to utilise the structure to the benefit of the staff of the Commission and the country at large.

“I wish to congratulate the management and staff of the NEDC on taking the ownership of this beautiful edifice. I equally want to implore the Commission to put the property into maximum use for the benefit of the staff of the Commission and the country at large.”

According to the statement, Magu said that the commission was committed to continuing living up to its constitutional mandate of ridding the country of corruption, by applying diligence in its investigation and prosecution.

He noted that the EFCC will not rest on its oars in tracing and recovering of looted funds and properties procured with proceeds of crime.

Chairman of NEDC, Paul Tarfa, promised to cooperate with the EFCC and the federal government in the fight against corruption.

“We are grateful to the federal government and EFCC for allowing us to use this place permanently as office or liaison office, here in Abuja. We appreciate this gesture because we understand that ministries and other departments and agencies have been trying to get this place but because of the importance government attaches to NEDC, we are glad that we have been considered for this. So we thank you because, without the cooperation of the EFCC, and the support of the government, other ministries would have gotten it. Please, convey our gratitude to the Chairman of the EFCC,” Mr Tarfa said.