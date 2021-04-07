The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), last Thursday, handed over ¥370,000 Japanese Yen and $1,800, recovered from a fraudster, to the Japanese victim through officials of the Japanese Embassy in Abuja.

The EFCC, in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, yesterday, said the money was recovered by the EFCC following a complaint by one Hatsumi Ozeki, on January 19, 2019.

Investigation established that Ozeki was duped by one Evans Ewean-Obayagbona, but the proceeds of crime was wired to him through the accounts of his accomplices- Samson Okonofua, Osifo Onaiwi-Kelly and Igbenedion Iyobor Mikel.

Speaking while handing over the money to officials of the Japanese Embassy at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja, the Director of Operations, Abdulkarim Chukkol, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to the fight against cybercrime and other forms of financial crimes.

He said the agency is poised to sanitise the nation’s financial system to ensure a conducive investment climate for foreign investors.

On his part, the representative of the Japanese Embassy expressed appreciation to the EFCC for the recovery of the money and commended the agency’s commitment to fighting corruption.