From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has denied claims that he was arrested by the EFCC, stressing that he was only invited in respect of some petitions against him.

Recall that reports had it that Senator Al-Makura and his wife, were detained on allegations of corruption.

Senator Al-Makura, in an interview with reporters Thursday morning said he was invited to give his side of the story concerning some petitions against him, adding that he personally reported to EFCC, where he met with the chairman and some officials of the anti graft agency for a short period of time.

Senator Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, blamed rumour mongers for peddling the rumours, describing it as baseless.

“The rumours surprised me and far as I am concerned, it is baseless” Al-Makura said.

He further disclosed that EFCC invited him before the Sallah break, but he informed them that he would appear after Sallah and they obliged.

“When I met with EFCC chairman, he told me there were petitions against me and they wanted to hear from me and my meeting with EFCC chairman wasn’t more than 10 minutes” he said.

According to him he also discussed with some officials of the agency on the petitions and he gave them all the necessary answers.

He said the invitation has nothing to do with his ambition to contest for APC National chairman.

Al-Makura, said he is a loyal member of the party and he is waiting for the guidelines to officially declare his ambition.